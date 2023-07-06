IMPACT Wrestling celebrates its 21st anniversary of Slammiversary in Windsor

An announcement for local wrestling fans!

IMPACT Wrestling is celebrating its 21st anniversary of Slammiversary and Slammiversary Fallout at the St. Clair College Sportsplex next weekend.

On July 15 and July 16, IMPACT Wrestling and Border City Wrestling stars will be in attendance for the event.

Tickets are on sale now with many package options offered, as well a pay-per-view to watch the event from home.

The Main Event will see Alex Shelley vs. Nick Aldis, Knockouts World Title Dream Match will see Deonna Purrazzo vs. Trinity, and the Return of Scott D'Amore with PCO vs. Bully Ray and Steve Maclin, among many other events.

Scott D'Amore, President of IMPACT Wrestling, says he'll be one of the many people to step into the ring.

"Having some crippled, 50-year-old guy like myself, dusting off the tights after far too many years, I think they said it's 17 years since I had a pay-per-view match. And right there, that night at Slammiversary, I'm going to step back in the ring, three minutes for my hometown and where I grew up, at St. Clair College there, and it's going to be an amazing day I think."

He says for the first time in the industry, a Pride Night will be held, and he's happy with how accepting the Windsor-Essex community is.

"We've always been about people coming from all over the world, and I think it's great in 2023 that a big part of our community is part of the 2SLGBTQIA community. Windsor, I always say, it doesn't matter where you come from, it doesn't matter what you look like, it doesn't matter what you identify, if you're not a jerk, you belong and you're welcome in Windsor-Essex County."

Scott D'Amore, President of IMPACT Wrestling. July 5, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Rob Hindi)

D'Amore says being able to hold this event in Windsor is a big deal.

"One of the great things with IMPACT Wrestling is being able to bring that experience closer to home to families and fans. Now they don't have to cross that border, they get to see it here in Windsor. And in the 100-plus year of wrestling in Windsor-Essex County, which is massive, this is the first time we've ever held what we call a major or tent-pole pay-per-view."

More information on ticket packages and where to purchase tickets online can be found by clicking here.

Tickets can also be purchased at P-Jays Video Variety on Walker Road, Helou's Sports Cards and Collectibles on University Avenue West, and Soda Pop Bros on Malden Road in LaSalle.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi