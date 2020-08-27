Impacts of Hurricane Laura in Windsor-Essex

The impacts of Hurricane Laura could be felt in Southern Ontario.

The hurricane that made landfall in Louisiana Thursday morning, could cause wet and stormy conditions in our area as we head towards the weekend, according to Kelly Sonnenburg, Meteorologist at The Weather Network.

"We've got a low pressure system moving across,” she says. “It's going to tap into some of Laura's remnants moisture and enhance our rainfall totals as we head to Friday and into Saturday."

When it comes to hurricanes, Sonnenburg says with so many models to look at it, it makes forecasting very difficult.

"When you have a hurricane of that magnitude it can really throw a wrench into predicting the forecast," she says. "What we've been experiencing the last couple of days is a bit of a tricky forecast, a boundary creating showers and thunderstorms. Windsor has certainly been on the warmer, more muggy end of this."

Sonnenburg say Windsor-Essex could see anywhere from 20-30mm of rain.

"We certainly know when we get those thunderstorms, because it's been so hot and humid, there's a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and when those thunderstorms develop they can produce a very heavy downpour of rain," she says. "So I think that's certainly something to be on alert about over the next couple of days."

As of early Thursday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center says Laura remains a hurricane, sustaining top winds of 120 kilometres per hour, more than 170 miles after landfall.

The powerful storm struck land near Cameron on the southwest Louisiana coast at about 1 a.m. Thursday. Nine hours later, it was about 10 miles north of Natchitoches, Louisiana, and had not yet weakened into a tropical storm.

The hurricane is expected to keep drenching Louisiana and then Arkansas as a tropical storm, causing widespread flash flooding and damage from winds.

— With files from AM800's Patty Handysides