Impaired Driver Arrested, Suspensions Issued in Windsor RIDE Programs

Windsor Police Service issued several suspensions and made one arrest for impaired driving Friday night.

Officers set up RIDE programs at three locations, screening 457 drivers for signs of impairment.

Police say a trio of three-day licence suspension were issued and one criminal charge of impaired driving was laid.

The Police Festive RIDE campaign was launched by OPP Saturday, which will run until Jan.2 in an effort to keep impaired drivers off the roads this holiday season.