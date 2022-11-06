Impaired driver attempts slow getaway: Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police embarked on a slow speed chase on Friday night, after an allegedly impaired driver attempted to evade police by slowly driving away.

According to a press release from the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 11:24 p.m. on Friday, officers were called to the Lorne Avenue area of Chatham, Ont. regarding an unconscious person in the driver’s seat of a car.

Police say the driver began to wake and started driving away slowly.

Officers then intercepted the car, and after investigating, arrested the driver for impaired operation of a conveyance.

Police say the driver was transported to Chatham-Kent police headquarters to provide breath samples, which determined they were over the legal limit.

A 31-year-old man from Thamesville has since been charged with operation while impaired and blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The driver was released from custody with a future court date in relation to the charges.