Impaired Driving Charge Laid After Second Motorcycle Crash in Two Days

A second crash involving a motorcycle in two days — this one at Riverside Dr. and Riverdale Ave on the city's east side.

Windsor police responded around 7pm Saturday and charged the driver with impaired driving.

The Windsor man was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The area was closed to traffic for about six hours while police conducted their investigation.

Police say no one else was injured in the crash.

This comes after another crash Friday night where a Lakeshore man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.