Impaired driving charge laid after two Canada Post vehicles were hit in Wheatley


A Leamington man has been arrested after two Canada Post vehicles were struck in Wheatley.

Chatham-Kent Police were called to Erie Street just before 8:30 p.m Monday after two mail trucks were struck by a vehicle which ended up in a ditch. 

Officers believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken to police headquarters for breath tests. 

A 33-year old man is charged with having a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit.

