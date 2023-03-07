Impaired driving charge laid after two Canada Post vehicles were hit in Wheatley

A Leamington man has been arrested after two Canada Post vehicles were struck in Wheatley.

Chatham-Kent Police were called to Erie Street just before 8:30 p.m Monday after two mail trucks were struck by a vehicle which ended up in a ditch.

Officers believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol and he was taken to police headquarters for breath tests.

A 33-year old man is charged with having a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit.