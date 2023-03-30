Impaired driving charge laid at LaSalle R.I.D.E. program

Several tickets, warnings and a charge have been handed out at R.I.D.E. Programs in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say officers with its Traffic Enforcement Unit were at various locations throughout the town Wednesday night.

According to police, a 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with exceeding over 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood after he was stopped and questioned at a check point.

Police stopped and investigated over 175 vehicles and also conducted four roadside alcohol screening tests where three drivers were cleared.

Police say officers also issued several tickets and warnings for traffic related infractions such as expired licence plates, driver’s licence infractions, disobeying stop signs speeding and for a child that was not properly fastened in their seatbelt.

Police in LaSalle say "they will continue to educate and inform the public of the consequences of driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs and will conduct R.I.D.E. Programs throughout the year to help prevent and stop impaired driving."