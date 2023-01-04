Impaired driving charge laid at RIDE checkpoint on New Years Eve

The Elgin County Ontario Provincial Police Chatham Detachment arrested an alleged impaired driver at a Festive RIDE checkpoint.

The OPP were conducting their RIDE checkpoint on December 31, Eastbound on Highway 401 at the Queens Line off-ramp in Chatham.

They stopped a vehicle at around 10 p.m. to check for driver sobriety.

A 46-year-old from Windsor is facing charges of operation while impaired by alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol exceeding 80 mg, operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor and two counts of driving while under suspension.

A 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension and a 45-day vehicle impoundment were also initiated.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham at a later date.



