Impaired driving charge laid in Leamington

An impaired driving charge has been laid after a traffic stop in Leamington Thursday night.

According to police, an OPP officer with the Leamington detachment stopped a vehicle on Clarence Avenue around 9 p.m. and was concerned with the way the vehicle was being driven.

Police say the officer spoke to the driver and determined the driver has been drinking alcohol prior to driving.

The driver was arrested and taken to a detachment for further breath tests with an OPP qualified breath technician.

A 27-year-old from Leamington is charged with operation while impaired and failure or refusal to comply with demand.