Impaired driving charges laid after car found in a ditch in LaSalle

A Windsor man is facing impaired driving charges after police in LaSalle were called about a car in a ditch.

Just after 11 p.m. on Feb. 18, police were called about a report of a sedan in a ditch at the intersection of Golfview Drive and Malden Road.

Officers found a man trying to free the vehicle from the ditch and after interacting with the driver, the officer could smell alcohol on the his breath.

The driver was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and transported to the LaSalle Police Service where further tests were conducted, revealing that his blood alcohol concentration was more than three and a half times the legal limit.

The driver, a Windsor man, is charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with 80 milligrams or more of alcohol in his blood.

His drivers’ licence was immediately suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.