Impaired driving charges laid after crash in Kingsville

Charges have been laid after a single vehicle crash in Kingsville.

Provincial police say it happened Sunday night in the 1700-block of County Road 29.

According to police, the vehicle was in a ditch and the driver showed signs of impairment.

Police say the driver was arrested and taken to a local OPP Detachment for further testing.

A 24-year-old from Wallaceburg is charged with operation while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with demand, driving motor vehicle with unsealed container of liquor, drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit and operate a motor vehicle without insurance.

The driver was released from custody and will appear in court later this month.

