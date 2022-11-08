Impaired driving charges laid after two vehicle crash in Lakeshore

Imparied driving charges have been laid in Lakeshore after a two vehicle crash.

Provincial police say it happened Sunday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. on County Road 42.

According to police, one of the vehicles drove away from the scene but was located a short distance down the road.

Police say a 24-year-old from Tecumseh is charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration and fail to report accident.