Impaired Driving Charges Laid After Windsor Crash

A Windsor man has been arrested on impaired driving charges after a head-on crash with a pole.

Officers were called to the intersection of Walker Rd. at Tecumseh Rd. E. around 9:45 Sunday night after a white SUV drove directly into a traffic light pole.

The lone occupant, a 65-year old man, was not hurt but was taken to police headquarters where it was determined his blood-alcohol level exceeded the legal limit.

Charges of Impaired Driving (alcohol) and Exceeding the Legal Blood/Alcohol content were laid.