Impaired driving charges laid against a Leamington man

A 36-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a traffic stop in Leamington.

Around 2:59 a.m. on Dec. 3, provincial police officers in Leamington stopped a vehicle on Talbot Street West.

After speaking to the driver, police say the officer determined that the driver had consumed alcohol.

The driver was arrested and transported to the Leamington detachment where further tests were administered.

A Leamington man is charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

Essex County OPP wants to remind the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver you should contact the Ontario Provincial Police or your nearest police authority immediately.

