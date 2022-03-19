Impaired driving charges laid following three vehicle crash near Leamington

A 22-year old man is facing charges following a three vehicle crash on Friday, March 18.

The Leamington OPP has laid two charges of impaired driving causing death and two counts of driving while disqualified.

As reported on AM800 on Friday, the crash occurred on County Road 34 between Leamington and Wheatley.

Following the crash, two in a Sedan were pronounced dead and one occupant of a pick up truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the OPP or Crimestopers.

