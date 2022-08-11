Impaired driving charges laid in Lakeshore

Provincial police in Lakeshore have charged an alleged impaired driver after being alerted by a Good Samaritan.

According to police, a vehicle was spotted in a field off of County Road 8 near Lakeshore Road 225 by an individual Wednesday night.

Police say the individual saw the vehicle, approached it, checked on the condition of the driver and called police.

The driver was not injured but was taken into custody by police.

A 53-year-old from Lakeshore is charged with operation while Impaired Driving by Alcohol or drugs and Operation while Impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

