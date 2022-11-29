Impaired driving charges laid in Lakeshore

Charges have been laid after a report of an impaired driver on the 401 in Lakeshore.

Provincial police say they stopped a vehicle early Saturday morning after receiving a call.

Police say a 22-year-old from Dawn-Euphemia Township is charged with operation while impaired, failure or refusal to comply with demand and operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code.

According to police, the driver's licence has been suspended for 90-days and the vehicle has been impounded for seven days.

The driver will appear in court at a later date.