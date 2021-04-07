Impaired Driving Charges Laid over the Easter Holiday Weekend
Five drivers in Essex County are facing alcohol and drug related offences.
Provincial police say over the Easter holiday weekend, officers removed a number of impaired drivers off area roadways.
According to police, officers responded to five calls, two of which were minor collisions.
Police say the calls came in from 6 p.m. on April 1 to 12 a.m. on April 5 resulting in five drivers being charged with alcohol and or drug related criminal driving offences.
The drivers also face licence suspensions, a day in court and added costs such as legal fees and increased insurance rates.