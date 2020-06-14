Impersonation of an Officer Incident Under Investigation in LaSalle

Police in LaSalle, Ont. are investigating an incident where a man allegedly impersonated an officer.

According to LaSalle Police Service, a woman reported an interaction with a man wearing a "ballistics vest" with LaSalle Police on the front on Malden Road near Delmar Street Friday.

The woman tells police she was approached by a vehicle that initiated a siren and the driver gestured for her to pull into the Malden Square parking lot around 2 p.m.

He then asked her several questions before allowing her to leave, according to police.

Investigators say the vehicle in question is a dark coloured newer sedan with a push bar on the front bumper — the woman tells police there may have been lights inside the front windshield, but there were no police markings on the vehicle.

The man is described as white with dark brown hair and stood around six feet tall with a muscular build.

He was wearing a surgical mask, mirrored sunglasses, a black baseball hat with no markings, dark cargo pants and a collared shirt with police written on the sleeves.

Police say the woman described his voice as deep and raspy.

LaSalle police says none of their officers were in the area at the time, but they are currently co-ordinating with neighbouring departments to see if they may have been in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LaSalle police at 519 969-5210.