Impersonator Picking up Strays Claiming to be from Humane Society

A warning was issued Friday after several reports came in that someone claiming to be involved with the Windsor Essex County Humane Society picked up stray animals.

According to the humane society, the incidents involved a person out of uniform driving an unmarked vehicle — humane society and animal control staff will always be in uniform and will arrive in a marked vehicle.

They're asking residents to contact them immediately if someone arrives without a uniform claiming to be with the humane society or animal control and attempts to collect an animal.

Anyone who may have already had someone pick-up a stray from their home without a uniform or a marked vehicle is also asked to contact the humane society at 519-966-5751.