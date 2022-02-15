Important to know how to handle situations like recent blockade, according to Windsor-West MP

Windsor West MP Brian Masse says there are more questions left unanswered when it comes to the reopening of borders.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive on Monday, Masse said its important for the city to know what to do incase another incident like the blockade were to happen.

"We need to have a strategy with the province of Ontario and the federal government. The minister of transport's response to this saying it is a municipal road, I was just horrified. We can't forget that just being open and accountable and building these partnerships is so important."

He says although everyone has the right to protest, many of the protestor demands were unobtainable.

"Some of them wanted the governor general, who was appointed by the prime minister, to take over or the senate to take over, they want us into another election right now. Imagine trying get investment in Ontario if we went into a federal, provincial or municipal election and that's just for a small group that's doing the illegal activity."

Masse says the protests have hurt the area they have worked so hard to rebuild.

"This last week I've been so sick to my stomach in a sense for the west end residents, we've been trying to back this area. Sandwich Town residents which have some of the highest poverty in North America and also challenges with the economy, we're trying to build that back. It finally has community benefits and it's the first project federally to actually get community benefits recognized by the effects of the border."

Masse says he understands frustrations but the protest has hurt the region substantially.

Provincial NDP leader Andrea Horwath made a stop in Windsor on Monday to address the situation as well.