Improvements continue to the Banwell Road corridor

Improvements to Banwell Road continues.

Mayor Dilkens was joined by Ward 7 Councillor Jeewen Gill and City Engineer Paul Mourad to provide an update on Phase 2 of the improvements to Banwell Road on Monday.

This project is part of approximately $18-million in planned improvements for the Banwell Road corridor between 2020 and 2030.

Phase 1 is already complete and saw improvements along Banwell Road from Tecumseh Road to Palmetto Street. This phase saw installation of new road infrastructure, new storm sewers, asphalt paving, curbs and gutters, new streetlights, new sidewalk, and a new multi-use trail.

Phase 2 will invest approximately $6.5-million in upgrades including a new roundabout at the intersection of where Wildwood Drive and Mulberry Drive meet Banwell Road, new sidewalk and multi-use trail added from Palmetto Street to the new roundabout and new road infrastructure including new storm sewers, asphalt pavement, curbs and gutters, and new streetlights.

Dilkens says Banwell Road is a very busy road.

"Before we started construction in 2020, Banwell Road consistently came up as one of the most pressing issues, one of the most important roads to fix for residents who live on the city's East side. This road sees average traffic volumes of about 14,000 cars per day."

He says the construction of Banwell Road is important for future investments in the city.

"So we're looking forward, not just at this improvement here that's started already, but looking forward to the future of Banwell Road, connections at E.C. Row Expressway and what will need to be done moving forward with all the different investments that are happening including the investment of the $5-billion battery factory that will be located just South of E.C. Row Expressway off of Banwell."

Since 2020, the City will have invested nearly $10-million on improvements to the Banwell Road corridor.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi