Improvements starting at two local parks

The City of Windsor Parks Department will begin work this week.

The work will be to improve two area parks.

Work at Ojibway Park, located at 5200 Matchett Road, will see the removal of the existing wood-style pedestrian bridge and replacing it with a new culvert style model.

Due to the construction, the trail and the area leading up to the site will be closed for four weeks.

At Wigle Park, located at Erie Street East, construction will begin to create a new 16-stall parking lot.

All construction is expected to be completed by Friday, December 30, 2022.