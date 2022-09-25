Improvements to Roseville Gardens Park begin this week

Work begins on trail improvements to Roseville Gardens Park in Windsor this week.

Improvements include the installation of 445 meters of three-meter wide replacement asphalt for the multi-use trail at the park.

The trail will be closed for one month, with an additional two weeks for restoration and finalizing.

The playground and sports field in the park are also closed during the day for construction but will re-open each day after work is done and on weekends.

Ward 8 councillor Gary Kaschak says he's excited about these improvements.

"We improved the Meadowbrook Parks with a trail last year and now we want to do the same with this park. The beauty here is it connects to our bike trails as well, we have a bike trail coming off the service roads and then it comes down through Roseville Gardens, and over to the Meadowbrook are and continues off into Forest Glade," he said.

Kaschak says residents will love the changes to the improvements.

"When talking to Roseville Gardens residents over that past few years I told them I would get this done, and it has happened. They want this sort of stuff, they see amenities in Riverside and Forest Glade, they expect the same in Ward 8 and so do I as a councillor, I want to improve things for my community and all of Windsor as well."

He says the area has lacked amenities over the years, and they're trying to add more for residents to enjoy.

"We've done some good things, we had a splash pad put in at Fontainebleau Park earlier in the year, we are working on another project at Kinsmen Park, and we put a couple of mini soccer nets in with ward funds to get people out," he continued. "They are being used in Coronation Park and Kinsmen."

The city expects construction to be completed by the end of November.