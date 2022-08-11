In Honour of the Ones We Love makes a generous donation

In Honour of the Ones We Love has made a generous donation to The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

On Wednesday, the organization donated $75,000 to aid those suffering from cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.

In Honour of the Ones We Love Founder, Anita Imperioli says they wanted to do something for their friend Frank Moceri during his name recognition ceremony.

She says the money will go towards palliative care.

"We did a $75,000 donation to go back into palliative care for patients that are in need of this journey and the care here is amazing, it's just wonderful. They do an amazing job here at Hospice when you are going through this terrible journey of cancer."

Imperioli says their goal is to make sure the Hospice and families are well taken care of.

"I had to deal with this myself, losing a young child, knowing what the meaning of it is. Believe me, my heart and soul go into this, it's so important to me to raise the funds and to make sure this is where the money is going, back into the community for the patients."

She says Frank Moceri was a big supporter of In Honour of the Ones We Love.

"It couldn't have gone to a better place, this place is amazing it really is. Frank today would have been 65 years old so this was a great little gift for Frank."

The donation was presented during a name recognition ceremony in memory of Frank Moceri.