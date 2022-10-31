In Honour of the Ones We Love Spooktacular raises approximately $10,000

A great turnout for In Honour of the Ones We Love's Spooktacular event over the weekend.

Around 2000 people attended the event on Sunday, October 30.

Despite being a free event, around $10,000 was raised through activities.

Those who attended could participate in activities including cookie decorating, horse riding and more.

Founder of In Honour of the Ones We Love Anita Imperioli says the easing of restrictions, made for a better event.

"Some kids don't go out for Halloween and this is their Halloween day. It did make a huge difference this year, I think all the parents brought their kids out because the last couple years with the COVID situation restricted a lot of things from going on."

Imperioli says the money is going towards a great cause.

"The money is going towards our children with cancer, it's our cancer program that we run. We also deal with life-threatening abilities, the money stays local and it's just amazing to see our families and children come out to do this."

Photo courtesy of In Honour of the Ones We Love

She says there was a variety of different costumes at the event.

"We had so many costumes, we couldn't pick out the best one. There was a dinosaur, he was amazing and was dancing through the whole thing."

Funds raised go towards childhood cancer and children with life-threating abilities.

In Honour of the Love's next event is Potato Fest on Thursday, December 2 at St. Clair Centre for the Arts.