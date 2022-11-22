Inaugural meeting for new Mayor and council in LaSalle on Tuesday

The inaugural meetings for new councils around Windsor-Essex continue tonight, this time with the new and returning members in LaSalle.

An opening procession will see members of the Scottish Society of Windsor Pipe Band leading council in with the LaSalle Police Service Honour Guard.

Then opening remarks will be delivered by Ethan Wuerch, on behalf of Essex MPP Anthony Leardi, followed by the declaration of office for councillors, Deputy Mayor Mike Akpata and Mayor Crystal Meloche.

Meloche says the theme of her inaugural address has a lot to do with working more with the community, and giving members of the community more of an opportunity to speak with council.

"Whether it be council showing up at events throughout the town, setting up tables, just having more of an open discussion. We're seven people, we've all campaigned on several different things. So my goal is that we'll come in together as one, we move forward as one, and whether you voted for us or not we work for everybody in our town," she said.

She says they have a lot of work ahead of them with a lot of big projects on the go and having to navigate the impacts of inflation.

In the immediate future for the new council, Meloche says right away in January it starts with budget discussions.

"It's going to be a tough budget this year with the cost of inflation, the cost of gas, and the regular pressures that you would normally see with a budget. It's going to be a very hard budget for us to whittle away to try and get it to a reasonable number for our residents. So that's number one."

Meloche says they also have to sit down and come up with their strategic plan for the next four years, as well as continuing to work towards the massive projects on their waterfront.

"We have our Malden Road EA amendment that was just completed, and we would love to be able to get a shovel in the ground within the next year and a half or two years tops to be able to start the improvements in that area," she continued. "As well as there's always the issue of infrastructure, drainage, new roads, you name it there's always things coming up for us."

Tuesday's meeting gets underway in LaSalle's council chambers beginning at 6:00 p.m. and the community is invited to take part in the ceremony.