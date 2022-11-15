Inaugural meeting of new Windsor City Council being held at the Capitol Theatre

A big night for the new City of Windsor council, as their inaugural meeting will be held tonight at the Capitol Theatre.

Mayor Drew Dilkens along with the three new, and seven returning, members of council will be sworn in beginning at 7 p.m.

The doors open at the Capitol Theatre at 6:30 p.m., arrival music will be provided by the Windsor Symphony Youth Orchestra and the master of ceremonies will be Tourism Windsor Essex CEO Gordon Orr.

City Clerk Steve Vlachodimos says the ceremonially meeting is open to the public and will begin with the taking of the oath for all members of council.

"Where they do their declaration of office as councillors. And then the Honourable George King, Judge of the Superior Court of Justice for the Southwest Region, will do the Mayor's oath of office. Once the declaration of offices have been undertaken the Mayor will give his inaugural address to the community," he said.

Vlachodimos says Tuesday night will be a little bit different than a regular meeting of council.

"So it's not going to be your typical council meeting people are used to seeing," he continued. "Council as a whole will meet in council chambers to deal with administrative items later this month on Monday, November 28 at 4 p.m. That agenda will be going out later on this week."

He says following Tuesday night's event, the focus shifts to some council orientation sessions ahead of November 28, as well as working on committee appointments.

"We do have advertisements out for our agencies, boards and commissions. That application deadline is this coming Friday. The public is able to access all of these vacancies on our website if they go to www.WindsorABC.ca."

The inaugural meeting will be broadcast on Cogeco and live streamed on the City of Windsor's Facebook page as well.