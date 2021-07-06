Incentives Could be Offered to Boost Vaccinations According to Lecce

Ontario's education minister says the province is considering incentives to boost vaccinations in the coming weeks.

Stephen Lecce says the government is looking at new ways to promote vaccination.

The province aims to offer two shots to all eligible students before the start of the school year.

All youth aged 12 and older can now book accelerated second doses.

The tweens and teens will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in youth in Canada.