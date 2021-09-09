Incident at downtown bank leads to extortion charge

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating a possible case of extortion.

Just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, officers were called to a bank in the downtown core after employees noticed some questionable behaviour.

An investigation revealed a youth was brought to the bank and forced to withdraw a quantity of cash for a female suspect.

According to police, the victim was threatened with violence as well.

The suspect was arrested and found to be in possession of a prohibited knife.

As a result, 35-year-old Natasha Arndt of Windsor is facing several charges including extortion.

Police say the victim and suspect were not known to each other.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.