Incoming provincial NDP leader Marit Stiles visits Windsor

Incoming NDP leader Marit Stiles paid a visit to Windsor on Wednesday to meet with supporters ahead of assuming the role next month.

Stiles, who represents the GTA riding of Davenport, will have her leadership confirmation vote on February 4.

She says she's very happy to be in Windsor, and spending time with Windsor West MPP Lisa Gretzky, while discussing issues that matter to the community.

"I'm really excited about this opportunity. I think Ontarians are needing and demanding that the NDP step up to Doug Ford on some of the most egregious of his government's actions and actually frankly to organize to defeat them in 2026," she said.

Stiles says from Ford's recent announcement on healthcare to selling off parts of the Green Belt, these are not things that people in Ontario voted for.

"We're seeing one disappointment after another, and our province is really in a crisis right now. That's the other thing I'm hearing from people, that the situation we're in right now is not normal. It's not normal to wait eight to 12 hours for an emergency room visit or see your kids in a class of 40 plus students. People are fed up and they're demanding change."

On healthcare in particular, Stiles says the NDP are asking the government to return the legislature ahead of its current date of February 21 to debate the changes.

The province released its new three-step plan earlier this week, which will see some for-profit community surgical and diagnostic centres take on more responsibilities, including additional surgeries and other medical procedures.

Stiles says the PCs are selling this is a done deal, but it still has to be introduced and passed.

"We want to debate it, we want defeat it if we can. We want to convince the government that this is the wrong way to go, let's listen to what Ontarians are telling them. Instead they're going to use the next few weeks and I bet they're going to spend millions of dollars advertising this program and try to pull one over on Ontarians," she said.

Stiles will visit Caldwell First Nation this morning, and then later hold an availability to discuss health care alongside Lisa Gretzky.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides