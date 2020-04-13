Increase in COVID-19 Cases Admitted to Windsor Regional Hospital I-C-U

A top official at Windsor Regional Hospital says they are seeing a gradual decrease in COVID-19 cases but it's not all good news.

Vice-President of Critical Care and Director of Infection Control, Karen Riddell, says while they have seen a gradual decrease in overall COVID-19 cases, the people coming to the hospital are quite sick.

Riddell told AM800's The Morning Drive that they've had an increase in the number of cases admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and the people being admitted to the hospital are further along with their illness.

"The volumes are not spiking, and we had hoped they would not. That's what all the public health measures are put in place for, but we are seeing that increase in numbers within our critical care {units} across the province," she says.

Riddell says they're all waiting and preparing for the predicited surge in cases.

"We're really hoping that all of the work being done and we're hoping that we're seeing that now with social distancing, people staying home and business closures, that we will slow the spread of the disease and help the healthcare system manage the capacity of potential cases," she added.

Windsor Regional Hospital has been building a field hospital inside the St. Clair College SportsPlex to handle a possible surge in patients, with up to 100 beds available.