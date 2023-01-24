Increase in ice and sports field rental fees recommended in LaSalle

LaSalle Council is being asked to approve an increase in ice and sports field rental fees.

A report going to Tuesday's meeting requests a fee increase of three per cent in 2023.

The report to Council says "the substantial rise in inflation and the increased costs for goods and services along with increases to labour costs has impacted the Culture and Recreation operating budget. In order to maintain strong public service in a fiscally responsible manner as outlined in the Strategic Plan, we must make every attempt to recover our costs when possible."

Councillor Jeff Renaud says it's a little bit more than typical increases in the past.

"It's a trickle down of all this inflation and cost of goods. Everything that's been happening in the world the past two years is catching up to us this year. Our user groups are used to a small increase right now, it's kind of par for the course but it is a little higher than most years," he says.

In 2022, LaSalle charged $185.95 per hour for prime time adult and youth ice time, which puts LaSalle right in the middle compared to the rates charged by other municipalities across Windsor-Essex.

LaSalle charged $15.42 per hour for soccer field rentals, which was the lowest hourly rate in the region.

Baseball diamond rates were $27.90 per hour.

A chart detailing rental fees in 2022 in municipalities across Windsor-Essex. Jan. 20, 2023 (Image courtesy of the Town of LaSalle)

Renaud says they have to do the right thing for residents and keep the price reasonable, but they also have to make sure these services are available in the future.

"It's everything catching up to us. We need to do repairs on the Vollmer Complex, we're working on a big ice plant repair. When these things are coming in, they're coming in at a higher cost. When we pay the janitors, it comes in at a higher cost. Everything is coming in at a higher cost," he adds.

The report says most rental rates have not increased since 2019, and in some cases, even prior to that.

- Ice rates would increase anywhere from $3.50 up to $5.60 per hour, based on the time of day.

- Baseball diamond rates would increase anywhere from $0.65 per hour to $0.85 per hour based on the diamond location

- Soccer fields would increase by $0.48 per hour

LaSalle Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.