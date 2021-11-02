Increase to Ontario's minimum wage called 'long overdue'

The executive director of Legal Assistance of Windsor is applauding a planned increase to Ontario's minimum wage.

Marion Overholt calls the increase "long overdue."

Premier Doug Ford announced Tuesday that the government will introduce legislation that, if passed, would raise the general minimum wage from $14.35 to $15 per hour effective Jan. 1, 2022.

Overholt believes this increase will help because everyone is experiencing an increase in the cost of living due to rising inflation.

"For people at the bottom of the wage scale, just trying to cover those basic costs of rent, food and transportation, they're not able to make ends meet," she says. "Low wage workers have really been falling behind and suffering as a result of suppressed wages. So I applaud the government with this initiative."

From January-August 2021, there were 763,500 workers at or below the proposed general minimum wage of $15 in Ontario according to the Statistics Canada Labour Force Survey, 2021.

Overholt is also pleased that the government will index the minimum wage to inflation, meaning it will automatically keep pace with the rising cost of living.

"We always have this stagnation when minimum wage is not regularly indexed and not regularly increased. A recognition by the government that this is necessary needs to be applauded," she says. "Could it have happened earlier? Absolutely. But if they understand it now, good, let's move on."

Ford's government previously called off a planned increase to the minimum wage that would have raised it to $15 in 2019.

At the time, Ford said the increase -- which was brought in by the previous Liberal government -- was too much for businesses to absorb.

According to a release from the province, a full-time worker making the general minimum wage could see an annual earnings increase of $1,350 in 2022 under the proposed legislation.