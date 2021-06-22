Increased Amount of Fish Flies in Windsor-Essex

Fish flies have returned to Windsor-Essex and are taking over the outside of homes and businesses in the region.

In Lakeshore, Mayor Tom Bain says his municipality has seen an increase this year compared to previous years, "Certainly we're finding this year that they're here and they're here in huge numbers," says Bain.

He's not sure the reason why but adds many home and businesses owners are using shovels to clean up their properties.

"I had a couple of people notice that they just come in off of the lake and it's just black, just a huge swarm of flies coming in and certainly all of our businesses located along Lake St. Clair have a huge problem in cleaning them up," says Bain. "For some reason this year, it seems to be heavier as far as the number of fish flies that's coming in and their presence around all of our businesses in town."

The bugs typically live for only 24 to 72 hours after emerging from the water, but property owners are leave with the cleanup.