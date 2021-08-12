Increased Demand for COVID-19 Tests in Windsor-Essex

There is more demand for COVID-19 tests in Windsor-Essex.

According to Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH), the assessment centre at Ouellette Campus administered 192 swab tests on Wednesday.

It was the highest one-day testing volume since April 26 when 216 people were tested.

The hospital says there has been an upward trend over the last two weeks and has increased resources and capacity.

In a release the hospital says, it will open the Met Campus Assessment Centre if necessary to accommodate the higher demand.

Testing at the assessment centre is appointment only and is for symptomatic individuals.

It is open seven days a week from 7am to 3pm.

The hospital administered 631 swab tests on January 11, the busiest day for testing so far in 2021.