Increased enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be increasing enforcement of all COVID-19 public health safety measures and restrictions.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Wajid Ahmed is asking all businesses to follow the Reopening Ontario Act.

"We will be meeting with all our enforcement partners to give out a clear message and again it's not punitive, please it's time, we need to follow," he says. "As much as I support, I want everyone to stay open, we also cannot ignore what is currently legislated."

Since August 1, the health unit reports 124 cases of COVID-19 linked to events at six different wedding establishments, 11 restaurants were linked to 29 cases, three nightclubs were linked to 38 cases, two bars were connected to 18 cases and two adult entertainment clubs were linked to 11 cases.

"What we are hearing from our investigation is many of these businesses are not enforcing masking when it's required," says Dr. Ahmed. "Many of the businesses are not enforcing the physical distancing measure that is required. Many of the businesses are enforcing the capacity limit that is is required at this time."

He says the health unit wants to work with businesses.

"Please don't get us to the point where we have to issue charges," says Dr. Ahmed. "We want to work with you, we want to support you. If there's any confusion, we'll be happy to clarify any confusion but this message has been clear, nothing has changed. The Reopening Ontario Act requirement is there."