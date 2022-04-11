Increased police patrol expected in Forest Glade area following weekend shooting

Ward seven city councillor Jeewen Gill says the public can expect a larger police presence in the Forest Glade area following a weekend shooting that left five people injured.

Gill says he made the request after talking to interim Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire.

He says he was shocked when he first heard about the shooting outside Super Bowl Lanes on Tecumseh Road East at Forest Glade Drive early Saturday morning.

Gill says he has received calls and emails from residents following the shooting.

"I'm always concerned about the residents here," he continued. "Like I talked to the acting police chief and they are making a plan to have more patrol in this area."

He says there will be more police patrol in the Forest Glade area.

"They are willing to increase the patrol in this area to build the confidence of the people and we always encourage people, if they see something, activity surrounding there, they will contact Windsor police," Gill said.

Gill says one of his biggest concerns is where the guns are coming from.

"If these are available, these kinds of incidents are going to be happening more and more but we have to stop these guns from reaching out to these kids," says Gill.

Police were called to the bowling alley around 1 a.m. for a fight involving a large group of people.

According to investigators, four of the victims were targeted by the shooter while a bystander was also shot.

The shooter fled in a four-door, mid-sized SUV pickup truck, similar to an Explorer Sport TRAC.

Police consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous.