Increased police presence around Riverfront Festival Plaza due to noise and crime complaints

Windsor Police are looking to crack down on excessive noise and criminal activity around the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Police posted to social media that there will be an increase in officers present around the plaza after growing complaints in the area.

Members of the Problem-Oriented Policing Unit and City Centre Patrol will be taking a strict, but fair enforcement approach to ensure public safety and keep the peace.

Windsor Police are reminding the public that the Festival Plaza and all municipal parks are closed between midnight and 5 a.m. per the City of Windsor by-law.