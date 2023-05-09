Increased police presence expected at 10 city intersections

Motorists in Windsor will be seeing more police officers at 10 city intersections.

According to Windsor police, drivers can expect a heavier police presence at the city's most dangerous intersections.

Those intersections include:

- 3100 Howard Ave. (Devonshire Mall)

- E.C. Row Expy. & Howard Ave.

- 4400 Walker Rd. (Walker Square)

- Tecumseh Rd. E. & Howard Ave.

- Tecumseh Rd. E. & Lauzon Pkwy.

- Tecumseh Rd. E./W. & Ouellette Ave.

- Dougall Ave. & West Grand Blvd.

- E.C. Row Expy. & Walker Rd.

- Tecumseh Rd. E. & Forest Glade Dr.

- Provincial Rd. & Walker Rd.

Windsor police say the intersections were selected based on vehicle collision data collected by the police service in 2022.

Police say the initiative is in place to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit will monitor the intersections to enforce moving violations, such as disobeying stop signs, failing to stop for red lights.

Fines range from $110 to $325 for the violations.