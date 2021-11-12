Increased traffic expected at some land border crossings as Leafs & Habs head to Buffalo & Detroit

Canada Border Services Agency is expecting increased traffic at some land border crossings in Ontario this weekend.

The agency says it's preparing for more travellers as the Toronto Maple Leafs head to Buffalo Saturday night to face-off against the Sabres while the Detroit Red Wings host the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, CBSA director Michael Prosia says the agency is reminding fully vaccinated travellers the regulations needed to re-enter Canada after travelling to the United States.

He says travellers coming back to Canada must complete the mandatory pre-arrival molecular COVID-19 test and submit their mandatory information including their digital proof of vaccination using the free ArriveCAN (App or website) within 72 hours before arriving in Canada.

Prosia says travellers should have hard copies of their documents as well.

"Every single individual that comes back into the country will have to have their travel documents as you would expect and they will have to have submitted their information through the ArriveCAN application," says Prosia.

He says by using the ArriveCAN application and having all the proper documents, it will expedite the progress at the borders.

"As you can expect, processing times at our borders is a little bit longer than it was previously due to some of these health screening questions and our obligations towards the overall Canadian public health as well," he says.

Prosia says CBSA has planned for these two sporting events.

"We're well prepared with dealing with event traffic of those kinds," says Prosia. "We've been dealing with sporting events with our close-knit border communities especially in Ontario for quite sometime for years prior so we're ready and we're prepared."

The United States re-opened its land borders to non-essential travel on Monday.

Land borders were closed for nearly 20 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian COVID-19 border measures are governed by an order-in-council that is set to expire on Nov. 21, so Canadian officials will need to decide whether to renew, change or do away with them altogether.

New York Congressman Brian Higgins and a number of Canadian mayors and community leaders from both sides of the border continue to urge Ottawa to abandon a rule that requires a COVID-19 test to return to Canada.