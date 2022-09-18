Increased traffic expected Sunday due to multiple events in Detroit 

Sunday is expected to be a busy traffic day if you have plans on crossing the border into Detroit.

Those travelling on September 18 are encouraged to arrive early and plan accordingly for the busy day of sports and entertainment.

Increased traffic is expected due to the North American International Auto Show, and guests attending that event are asked to purchase advanced parking online.

Other events happening on Sunday is the baseball game of the Detroit Tigers vs. the White Sox at Comerica Park starting at 12:30 p.m.

The NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders at Ford Field will start at 1 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena will be hosting the Disney On Ice show at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

And Chris Rock will be hosting a show at Fox Theatre starting at 7 p.m.