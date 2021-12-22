Independent MPP Rick Nicholls joins Ontario Party

Rick Nicholls, the independent MPP for Chatham-Kent-Leamington, has announced that he's joined the Ontario Party, becoming the party's first sitting member in the Ontario Legislature.

Nicholls announced his support for Derek Sloan last week, when the Ontario Party announced that Sloan had become its leader.

Nicholls, who became an Independent after being ejected from the PC caucus in August for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, has now made his membership into the Ontario Party official.

In a statement, Nicholls said he's very pleased to announce that he's joining thousands of Ontarians who have also decided to join the Ontario Party.

Nicholls continues to represent his riding in the legislature, as he has since 2011.

The Ontario Party, which has existed since 2018, intends to recruit and run a slate of candidates in the Ontario general election in June 2022.