Indiana technology company secures facility in Tecumseh

An Indiana-based technology company has finalized a lease for a new 18,000-square-foot Canadian manufacturing facility in Tecumseh.

Convoy Technology will locate to 2516 Binder Crescent, not far from the intersection of County Road 11 and North Talbot Road.

The company announced in March of this year that it was expanding to the region with plans to begin operations in Fall 2023.

The company, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, manufactures industrial-grade safety products, including cameras, monitors, sensors, recording systems, and accessories, serving the Heavy Duty On- and Off-Road Industries.

The cameras are used for everything like allowing commercial truck drivers to monitor heavy load movements and activity during a trip to providing a 360-degree view of the truck and vehicles around it, with the recording being used in the event of accident insurance claims.

The site in Windsor-Essex will be a production facility but will also serve as the company's research and development location, with several engineering positions expected to be created in support of that effort.

The company is aiming to employ up to 50 people at the local facility.