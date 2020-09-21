Indians Hold Off Tigers

Carlos Carrasco threw seven scoreless innings and struck out 11 as the Indians held off the Tigers 7-4 in Detroit.

Jose Ramirez homered twice for Cleveland.

Jordan Luplow had a couple of hits and drove in a run for Cleveland, which has won three of four.

Miguel Cabrera homered for the Tigers in defeat. Matthew Boyd gave up five runs over five innings for Detroit, which has lost nine of 12.

Detroit is 3-and-7 in its last 10 games and 22-and-30 overall. The Tigers are off Monday before opening a two-game series tomorrow at Minnesota.

with files from Associated Press