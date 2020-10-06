Individual at Kennedy Collegiate Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Greater Essex County District School Board is reporting a case of COVID-19 at a Windsor high school.

According to the board's website, an individual at Kennedy Collegiate on Tecumseh Road East has tested positive for the virus.

Few details are known at this time but Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Theresa Marentette says the health unit is working with school officials.

"High schools have different schedules because there are not in the school all the time so we are working with the school and sending out letters to students that will be excluded," says Marentette. "So that's ongoing right now."

She says public health nurses are assigned to the school.

"We still continue to use the model that we developed with the school nurses being assigned and the communication with the principals," says Marentette.

The board added the confirmed case to its website on Monday.

Last month, the board announced its first case of COVID-19 within a local public school.

The case was at Kingsville District High School.