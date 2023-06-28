Indoor options available to escape smoky air in Windsor

Are you looking for somewhere to go to escape the smoky air in Windsor?

The City of Windsor is offering indoor options for those needing a reprieve from the smoky air flowing from the Quebec and Northern Ontario wildfires.

For those in the downtown area, the following are open during the day:

Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre, 401 Pitt Street West

Windsor Public Library, Central Branch, 185 Ouellette Avenue (access off Pitt Street)

The Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4) at Windsor Water World, 400 Wyandotte Street East

The Chimczuk Museum, 401 Riverside Drive West

Those looking for more information on hours, locations, and any costs can contact 311.

Libraries and community centres are also open throughout the city.

More information on the air quality monitoring can be found on Environment Canada and the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit website.