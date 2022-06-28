Industrial accident in Tecumseh being investigated by Ministry of Labour

An industrial accident at a county manufacturer is being investigated by the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

On Monday, the ministry was notified of an incident that occurred at Cottam Diecasting Ltd in Tecumseh.

It was reported there was an incident with a piece of machinery.

Two orders were issued to the employer 1942344 ONTARIO LIMITED.

A ministry inspector has been assigned, and the investigation is ongoing.

There has been no word on injuries.

