A female worker in Leamington has been sent to hospital.

Leamington Fire Chief Andrew Baird says the worker's hand was pinched in a machine.

He says the call came in around 2:25 Thursday afternoon from a business in the 400-block of Highway 77.

Chief Baird says the OPP and EMS were also called to the scene.

The Ministry of Labour is looking into the incident.

The extent of the woman's injuries are unknown at this time.