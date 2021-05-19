Industrial Fire in Chatham-Kent Under Investigation

A large industrial fire in Chatham-Kent is under investigation.

Crews were called to 285 Inshes Ave. in Chatham Wednesday morning for an industrial commercial structure fire.

According to a release from Chatham-Kent fire, crews arrived to a fully developed fire in an unoccupied building.

The release goes on to say, the fire was already spreading rapidly to a neighbouring restaurant and crews worked quickly to stop it from spreading to other businesses.

Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent fire

Close to 50 firefighters from Stations 1 & 2 in Chatham and Station 15 in Raleigh North were on scene with two aerial trucks and five lines being used to control the fire.

EMS and police were also on scene and some homes in the area had to be evacuated.

Chatham-Kent fire says there is still heavy smoke coming from the building and residents in the area should close all doors and windows.

No injuries are reported and a cause has not been determined.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's Office has been called in to investigate.